Industrial fields to benefit $4 trillion from usage of 5G - Nokia VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The 5G network plays a critical role in the industrial fields, Nokia's Vice President for East Europe, Türkiye, and Central Asia Region Demetrio Russo said during the "GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023" event in Baku, Trend reports.

"The industrial fields will make a profit of $4 trillion from the use of the 5G network. Over 70 percent of the machines are not connected to the Internet. We lack a lot of data to make production smart and autonomous. Moreover, business expansion requires an Internet connection, stable and high speed in order to efficiently manage and analyze data," Russo said.

According to the vice president, Nokia is a leader in the field of 5G.

Russo also noted that Nokia was the first to launch projects in the field of 5G and is working on the universal connection of applications to the Internet.

"In Azerbaijan and Central Asia, we are assisting in the development of the industrial revolution," he added.

