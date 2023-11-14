Turkmenistan boosts ICT sector with new agreements

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 14. Turkmenistan's Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communication) signed a number of documents aimed at expanding the country's international cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), Trend reports.

In particular, the agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of information security with the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, as well as with ELINC China Co. Ltd.

Furthermore, the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Kazan National Research Technical University, named after A.N.Tupolev.

At the same time, 'Türkmen hemrasy' OJSC has concluded a trilateral agreement with the French companies Thales Alenia Space SAS and Eutelsat on confidentiality and non-disclosure of information.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is rapidly developing its telecommunications and information technology sectors, signing new agreements and implementing innovative projects. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening the country's digital infrastructure, increasing the availability of the Internet, and improving the technological level of society.

