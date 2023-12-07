AzerTelecom announces Emil Masimov as new Chairman of Board

AzerTelecom announces the appointment of Emil Masimov as Chairman of the Board. His predecessor, Fuad Allahverdiyev left AzerTelecom and the NEQSOL Holding in November.

Emil Masimov is currently leading the Azerconnect as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Masimov has more than 18 years of experience in the telecommunications sector and serves on the Board of several large companies in the field of Information and Communication Technologies.

Emil Masimov earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and is an alumni of Harvard Business School.

AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications player in Azerbaijan and is part of the Telecom Group of the NEQSOL Holding.

NEQSOL Holding employs more than 12,000 people in eleven countries across its businesses in the fields of telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction.