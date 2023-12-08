Azerbaijan probes into upping digital awareness in Digital Academy program contexts

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ICT Materials 8 December 2023 13:17 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Digital Academy program's purpose is to help raise the level of digital awareness and abilities in every area of the Azerbaijani economy, said Head of Innovation and Digital Development Agency's (IRIA) Digital Academy program Alexey Gusev, Trend reports.

"In the following year, IRIA will continue to collaborate with Digital Nations as well as other organizations, including but not limited to the public sector. We have several educational programs for the general public, such as the TechNest scholarship program, as you are surely aware. Our mission is to raise digital knowledge and capabilities in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy," he said.

Will be updated

