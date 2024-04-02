ICT in Azerbaijan proves nation's fastest-growing profit-wise non-oil sector, EBRD says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The ICT sector in Azerbaijan is the fastest growing non-oil sector in terms of revenue, Head of the EBRD in the country Nataly Mouravidze said during the closing ceremony of the IT Hub Azerbaijan project, Trend reports.

“I'm delighted the IT Hub Azerbaijan project is addressing one of the most well-known issues: talent development. This initiative has the potential to promote inclusive regional economic development, technological advancement, and worldwide competitiveness. It also promotes innovation, creates jobs, and establishes Azerbaijan as a key player in the digital economy.

I am proud that the project not only assists Azerbaijan's IT sector and promotes innovation in the country, but it also contributes to the development of rural areas and regions, thereby reducing digital inequality between regions and cities. Azerbaijan's ICT business is the fastest-growing non-oil sector in terms of income, and the number of customers is rapidly increasing," she added.

To note, the project IT Hub: Attracting Foreign Direct Investments in Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Sector (IT Hub Azerbaijan) is being carried out in collaboration with the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, StrategEast Company, and the EBRD. It aims to promote the development of ICT in Azerbaijan by training and employing qualified professionals.

