Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender on supply of fire-fighting equipment

11 June 2018 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
UNESCAP may assist implementing Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway corridor
Economy news 12:43
UNDP calling to invest in Karakalpakstan republic of Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:06
Uzbekistan increasing export of agricultural products to China
Economy news 11:44
Central Bank of Uzbekistan won't gain profit
Economy news 10:17
Uzbekistan is on right track in eliminating forced labor: ILO (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:08
Capacity of checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to be increased
Uzbekistan 10 June 12:33
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of repair tools
Tenders 9 June 15:10
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of piping materials
Tenders 9 June 14:56
China may begin producing electric cars in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 June 14:52
Uzbekistan, Spain to discuss co-op in energy and transportation
Economy news 9 June 11:05
Tender in Uzbekistan: supply of water treatment equipment
Tenders 9 June 09:48
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for IT system installation
Tenders 9 June 09:43
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
China to allocate Uzbekistan loan to construct, upgrade hydropower plants
Economy news 8 June 21:38
Kyrgyzstan begins exporting electricity to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 8 June 20:44
Uzbekistan to develop ties with US, China regardless of their own relations
Commentary 8 June 17:31
Uzbekistan significantly expands area of Navoi Free Economic Zone
Economy news 8 June 17:14
Uzbek-S. Korean gas-chemical company announces tender on supply of glue
Tenders 8 June 17:11