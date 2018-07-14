CPC-Russia opens tender for technical re-equipment of gas pressure systems

14 July 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan’s National Bank opens tender for maintenance of vehicles
Tenders 15:21
Middle Eastern countries lead in imports of premium meat from Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:37
Aeroflot launches new flights to Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:03
Kazakh oil refinery polluting atmosphere with gas emissions
Kazakhstan 11:02
Russia lifts restrictions on supplies from Kazakh milk processing plants
Kazakhstan 10:03
Plans for production at Kashagan field announced (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:40
Latest
China auto firms to set up ride-sharing platform
China 16:25
Amazon halts free delivery offer in Israel
Israel 15:56
Ryanair flight loses cabin pressure, 33 hospitalized
Europe 15:43
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market grows
Economy news 15:27
Defense minister hails support of EU, NATO to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)
Politics 15:26
Turkey to become even stronger with transition to presidential form of gov’t
Turkey 15:24
Iranian nation, government to remain united in face of US pressure - Rouhani
Politics 15:23
Kazakhstan’s National Bank opens tender for maintenance of vehicles
Tenders 15:21
Iranian banking system witnesses increase in foreign assets value
Business 15:08