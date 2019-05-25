Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy chemical materials

25 May 2019 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Official rate: Prices of 29 foreign currencies up in Iran
Iran 13:09
Uzbekistan's foreign trade grows almost by 25%
Economy 10:48
U.S. arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Pompeo
US 05:46
Iranian official: bank branches from Afghanistan, India and Pakistan to open in Chabahar Port
Economy 24 May 16:44
Iran to release imported basic goods by June 21
Economy 24 May 16:00
Iran looks to further develop Anzali Free Trade Zone
Economy 24 May 15:24
Latest
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerobic dance program
Society 13:17
Official rate: Prices of 29 foreign currencies up in Iran
Iran 13:09
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Georgia's energy industry
Oil&Gas 13:04
2nd day of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:04
Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of Republic Day
Politics 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan
Politics 13:02
Turkmenistan preparing to harvest wheat
Economy 12:30
Trump arrives in Japan for ceremonial visit as trade tensions loom
Other News 12:30
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes factors influencing inflation in 1Q2019
Economy 12:27