SOCAR department to buy measuring tools via tender

21 November 2019 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy dimethyl disulfide
Tenders 15:29
SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz to create JV for trading operations
Oil&Gas 15:03
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz province opens tender to construct communication networks in region
Tenders 12:51
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of control and signaling devices yet again
Tenders 12:39
Works on track to commence drilling at Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 11:22
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 10:02
Latest
Growth rates for mortgage debt decelerate in Georgia
Finance 18:00
EBRD investing up to $40M in Uzbekistan’s retail sector
Business 17:55
Over 280,000 tons of cotton harvested in Azerbaijan
Business 17:53
Protest rallies continue in Georgia
Georgia 17:49
Georgian PM urges to take measures to stabilize prices
Finance 17:38
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Bulgarian interior minister
Politics 17:33
Turkey's cement exports to Georgia up in October 2019
Turkey 17:32
Revenues from privatization exceed expected amount by 10% in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:22
Turkey decreases steel exports to China, Iran
World 17:18