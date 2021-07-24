Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for buildings repair

Tenders 24 July 2021 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for buildings repair
Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD
Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary breaks record for cargo handling via BTK Transport 11:23
Turkish Railways looks to implement several transport projects - ministry Turkey 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:09
Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD Politics 11:08
Georgia eyes completing construction of all international highways by 2030 Construction 10:58
Uzbekistan, NATO to work on MoU related to prevention of emergencies Uzbekistan 10:55
Turkey records increase in car exports to Iran Turkey 10:48
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president Politics 10:35
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 10:33
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for buildings repair Tenders 10:31
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 24 Uzbekistan 10:30
Azerbaijan increases imports of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 10:30
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 10:29
Azerbaijan sees everything - both Khankandi and the corridor, says president Politics 10:28
What is logic behind creating status for 25,000 people? - President Aliyev Politics 10:24
If Azerbaijan gets offered funds as grant, as Armenia, we won't reject it - President Aliyev Politics 10:12
Azerbaijan achieved its goals during war, continues to do so in post-war era - president Politics 09:57
Azerbaijan, to some extent, shaping political agenda of Armenia - president Politics 09:55
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 09:52
Azerbaijan succeeded to have its agenda adopted on border with Armenia - president Politics 09:51
Russia to resume air service with Egyptian resorts on August 9 Russia 09:40
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:38
To reach Kalbajar easily, road being built from Goygol across Omar pass - President Aliyev Politics 09:34
Our victory smashed all Armenia's ideological foundations - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:32
Inflation in Azerbaijan within acceptable range of 4.3 percent - President Aliyev Politics 09:29
Azerbaijani shooter joins quest for medals at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:27
Two Azerbaijani judokas drop out of 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:25
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president Politics 09:23
All work done on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - approved, supported by people, president says Politics 09:20
Azerbaijani cyclist to take part in 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:18
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev Politics 09:17
City of Naftalan should become travel destination - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:15
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for ​​Dashkasan - President Aliyev Politics 09:11
Azerbaijan’s company opens tender to transport cargo via railway Tenders 08:58
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,293,062 Other News 08:42
US wants to work with likeminded nations in use of space - General John Raymond ICT 08:10
One killed, one injured in light plane crash in Russia’s Far East Russia 08:00
Brazil sees 108,732 new COVID-19 cases Other News 07:25
EU regulator endorses use of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot for children Europe 06:47
Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees US 06:06
136 deaths reported in rain-related incidents in India's western Maharashtra State Other News 05:20
Biden assures Afghan president of continued U.S. support -White House US 04:38
6.7-magnitude quake rattles Philippines Other News 04:05
Israel reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 857,977 in total Israel 03:28
U.S., Russia to hold arms control talks next week US 02:46
Russia to resume regular air service with three more countries from August 9 Russia 02:09
Delta variant of COVID-19 now dominant in Europe, says World Health Organization Europe 01:28
Azerbaijani units did not take off any UAV into air - MoD Politics 00:52
Over 71% of Lebanon's population risks losing access to safe water - UNICEF Arab World 00:28
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 23 July 23:59
Uzbekistan eyes launching production of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 23 July 23:49
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 Turkey 23 July 23:36
Georgian tea imports from Azerbaijan decrease Business 23 July 23:17
U.S. condemns Taliban attacks on former interpreters, Afghans -State Dept US 23 July 22:52
Death toll from rainstorms in China's Henan rises to 56 Other News 23 July 22:37
Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD Politics 23 July 22:16
Valery Karpin named as head coach of Russian football team Other News 23 July 22:06
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free travel for citizens of nine countries Kyrgyzstan 23 July 21:37
Romanian Parliament seeks to consolidate relations with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 23 July 21:35
Turkmen sewing factory exceeds production plan Turkmenistan 23 July 21:31
Total capital of Georgian companies in Turkey grows Turkey 23 July 21:25
Georgian Infrastructure Minister talks construction of highways Construction 23 July 21:24
Number of ships received at Turkish Aliaga port in 1H2021 revealed Turkey 23 July 21:24
Iran's water reserves in dams halve Business 23 July 21:24
Water supply to improve in number of Georgian settlements - Minister Business 23 July 21:23
Uzbek currency rates for July 24 Finance 23 July 21:20
UK reports another 36,389 coronavirus cases Europe 23 July 21:11
Azerbaijan transfers beekeeping farms to Lachin pastures after Kalbajar (PHOTO) Economy 23 July 20:56
Business mission of Russian companies to Azerbaijan to expand mutual economic ties - Minister Business 23 July 20:21
Azerbaijan launches large-scale construction work of Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway (PHOTO) Economy 23 July 20:01
Money supply rate grows in Azerbaijan Finance 23 July 19:52
Kazakhstan sees growth in manufacturing industry Kazakhstan 23 July 19:30
Iran to launch Tabriz-Miyaneh railway station Business 23 July 19:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 23 Society 23 July 19:11
Numerous weapons left by Armenia found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 23 July 19:04
Azerbaijan confirms 371 more COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries Society 23 July 18:49
Volumes of cargo from Germany transported via Turkish ports announced Turkey 23 July 18:26
Poland interested in dev't of co-op with Georgia in agri-food products - ministry Business 23 July 18:23
Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region by firing at Azerbaijani positions – unacceptable – MFA Politics 23 July 18:21
Georgia doubles cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 23 July 18:17
Deputy Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces dismissed Politics 23 July 18:09
Infrastructures co Rimon Group completes TASE IPO Israel 23 July 17:41
AmEx beats profit estimates as consumer spending recovers from pandemic lows US 23 July 17:39
Uzbekistan’s 6M2021 electricity output up Oil&Gas 23 July 17:36
SOCAR expanding gas supply network in Georgia Oil&Gas 23 July 17:34
Iran receives new batch of COVID-19 vaccine Society 23 July 17:25
Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed as result of Armenian aggression Politics 23 July 17:20
Adherence to principles of trilateral statement - guarantee of peace and stability in region – Russian analyst Politics 23 July 17:15
Nearly 35 mln people receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Russia — health minister Russia 23 July 17:14
Uzbekistan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 23 July 17:07
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 23 July 17:02
Uzbekistan talks possible transport-related co-op with Azerbaijan on liberated lands (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:57
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan working on new draft intergovernmental agreement (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:55
Türkmennebit State Concern reveals volume of produced oil Oil&Gas 23 July 16:41
Azerbaijani team marches at parade of athletes within opening of Tokyo Olympics Society 23 July 16:40
Uzbekistan offers Azerbaijan to resume direct flights (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:38
Iran boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 23 July 16:36
Israel increases imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 23 July 16:36
Turkmenistan’s Garabogazkarbamid plant produces significant volume of urea fertilizer Business 23 July 16:14
Azerbaijan appoints new Chief of General Staff of Army Politics 23 July 16:10
All news