Number of flights between Kazakhstan, Russia may increase

10 April 2019 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The number of flights between Kazakhstan and Russia may increase in the near future, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee has issued a certificate of accreditation for the Russian IrAero airline.

During the spring-summer navigation, the airline plans to perform regular passenger flights on the routes Zhukovsky (Moscow Oblast) - Karaganda - Zhukovsky with a frequency of 7 flights a week, Zhukovsky - Kokshetau - Zhukovsky and Zhukovsky - Petropavlovsk - Zhukovsky 2 times a week each.

Flights will be operated on RRJ (Sukhoi SuperJet-100) aircraft.

Established in 1999, IrAero airline is based at the Irkutsk International Airport. Currently, Iraero performs regular, charter and cargo transportation in Russia, CIS countries and China.

