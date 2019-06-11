Azerbaijan Airlines to operate flights from Baku to Delhi

11 June 2019 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Starting from June 25 2019, AZAL will launch regular and charter flights from Baku to one of the largest cities in India - Delhi.

AZAL flights will be operated once a week on Tuesdays on Boeing-757 aircraft with economy and business class configurations. Starting the autumn of this year, the number of flights will be increased to twice a week.

The flights will be carried out via Terminal 1, Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Delhi is called the "capital of the seven empires". It combines the unique architecture of the East, different cultures, sights and unique Indian cuisine. Modern and colonial buildings, shopping centers, parks, entertainment for all tastes, theaters, as well as magnificent ancient mosques and mausoleums are concentrated in the modern suburb of Delhi - New Delhi.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

For more information, please contact via email callcenter@azal.az. You can send written requests via WhatsApp to (+ 994 70) 437 40 82.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
India's vice president calls for revamping education system
Other News 10 June 22:12
Uzbekistan signs agreements on co-op with foreign partners
Economy 10 June 15:08
AZAL plane departs to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan after emergency landing in Lankaran Int’l Airport
Society 8 June 16:53
Modi's ruling NDA may win key Rajya Sabha majority next year
Other News 8 June 12:12
A week late, but India's monsoon arrives in southern Kerala
Other News 8 June 11:25
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with UAE, India in agricultural sector
Economy 8 June 09:47
Latest
Planemakers race for wide-body orders in Asia showdown
Other News 13:28
Terror attack prevented in eastern Turkey
Turkey 13:25
Azerbaijan implements project to support development of female entrepreneurship
Economy 13:23
Three missing after blast on oil tanker in Russia's Makhachkala
Other News 13:06
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12:58
Construction of Children's Rehabilitation Center to begin in Azerbaijan’s Gabala
Society 12:58
Azerbaijan to take part in International Energy Charter Forum in Albania
Oil&Gas 12:48
Volume of air cargo transportation down in Turkey
Turkey 12:31
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase spare parts for PSV via tender
Tenders 12:26