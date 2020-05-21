Minister: Georgia remains safe tourism destination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Georgia will be as safe for travelers as it was before, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Turnava is promoting Georgia as a safe destination for international travelers, as an internationally acclaimed and successful country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Georgia is a very safe country, and we do our best to further strengthen this image and introduce Georgia to the world as a safe tourism destination", said Turnava.

Georgian ambassadors abroad are spreading the message of 'Georgia as a safe tourism destination' in their respective host countries, she noted.

The country will resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and will receive international tourists starting July 1.

The authorities are now negotiating with partners to open safe tourist corridors. Negotiations are underway with Israel, Czechia, the Baltic countries, Greece and other countries.

