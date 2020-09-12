Croatia says tourism results in first eight months better than expected

Croatia has achieved better-than-expected tourism results in the first eight months of the year, the country's tourism administrators said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Croatia's eVisitor system, which includes tourist traffic in commercial and non-commercial facilities and nautical charter, 6.8 million tourist arrivals were recorded between January and the end of August, which is 41 percent of the traffic reported in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, a total of 47.6 million overnight stays were registered during the period, which is 53 percent of last year's figure.

Croatia has so far exceeded the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) initial forecast of 30 percent of last year's tourist traffic, said a press release by the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Croatian National Tourist Board said.

Some 5.5 million foreign tourists, mostly from Germany, Slovenia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Hungary and Slovakia booked 38.3 million overnight stays. Domestic tourists made up 1.3 million arrivals and 9.2 million overnight stays in the first eight months.

In August, the peak of tourist season in the Adriatic country, 2.7 million arrivals and 21.1 million overnight stays were registered, which is 54 percent and 64 percent, respectively, of the figures in the same month of 2019.

"In the main summer part of the tourist year, we achieved an excellent result, which places Croatia at the top of the Mediterranean in terms of tourist traffic. Final preparations are underway for the implementation of activities aimed at promoting the post-season," Director of Croatian National Tourist Board Kristjan Stanicic said in the press release.

Due to the COVID-19 resurgence in recent weeks, Croatia has been added to quarantine lists by several European countries, drastically reducing tourist traffic after the peak season.

There have been 190 new cases in Croatia in the last 24 hours and 2,430 cases remain active, the Croatian Institute of Public Health said on Friday morning.