International tourism restrictions to be canceled in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

According to the decision of the Republican Special Commission of Uzbekistan, all restrictions on international tourism will be canceled from October 1, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Republican Special Commission of Uzbekistan.

The Commission allowed the free movement of personal vehicles, local air, and railway travel, the operation of catering facilities (restaurants, cafes, canteens, tea houses), sanatoriums, boarding houses, camps, hotels, guest houses, beaches, hostels, rental cottages, and other recreation areas, operate museums and restore the movement of vehicles between all regions of the republic.

Travel agencies inviting tourist groups (at least five people and no more than 15 people with full insurance against coronavirus) to Uzbekistan must arrange for tourists to undergo tests for COVID-19.

If the result of the test is negative, tourists will not be quarantined for 14 days.

If a tourist is found to have symptoms of coronavirus at a border point, he will have to pass a COVID-19 test at his own expense.

If the result of the test is positive, the tourist is placed in a quarantine center in Uzbekistan at his own expense or returns to his country.

Also, guests of Uzbekistan must strictly adhere to quarantine and sanitary and hygienic rules.

Travel agencies will be responsible for ensuring that tourists comply with the rules.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva