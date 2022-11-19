Azerbaijan applies for membership in World Tourism Organization's Executive Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan has put forward its candidacy for membership in the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for 2023-2027, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at a meeting with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, held at the organization's headquarters in Madrid on November 19, Trend reports via the agency.

Pololikashvili stressed the financial assistance provided by Azerbaijan to the Global Youth Tourism Summit, which was held for the first time this year by UNWTO.

He highly appreciated the activities of Azerbaijani specialists working in UNWTO with the support of the Azerbaijani government.

Besides, during the meeting, the possibilities of carrying out various projects and initiatives in tourism education with the support of UNWTO, professional training by UNWTO, specialization courses, preparation of trainers in Azerbaijan, and other issues were discussed.