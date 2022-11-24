Rural tourism infrastructure planned to be established in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The ‘Strategy for socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026’ envisages the establishment of rural tourism infrastructure, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said on November 24, Trend reports.

Naghiyev made the remark at the Baku conference on ‘Promotion of agritourism, agribusiness and food production through consulting services, creation and development of new value chains’ project.

According to him, the tourism infrastructure is envisaged to be established in Azerbaijani villages with potential in this area for the balanced development of the capital and regions and, as a result, an increase in the annual income of households involved in the tourism services.

The official noted that the development of rural tourism, agritourism is a good opportunity to attract tourists to the regions, increase employment and establish new business entities focused on tourism.

"This process can have a positive impact on achieving sustainable rural incomes and reducing rural migration. This area also allows us to promote cultural heritage and local gastronomy. Agritourism can stimulate the development of such areas as ecotourism and adventure tourism,” Naghiyev explained.

“Our main goal as a government agency is to inform farmers and other rural residents, who want to provide tourism services along with agricultural activities, about the use of this potential, and to educate them. Relevant work has been carried out in this direction," he added.