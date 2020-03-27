Belavia extends flight suspension to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Belarusian air carrier Belavia has extended the suspension of flights to Moldova and Georgia amid coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports via the carrier's website.

As reported, the flights to Chisinau will be suspended until 15 May, and flights to Batumi and Tbilisi until 20 April.

Due to the ever-changing situation, Belavia asks to check its website for updates on canceled flights.

A refund or change of departure date for canceled flights can be made until 31 December 2020.

Passengers can contact ticket offices, airline offices and the support service on this issue at any time till the end of 2020, including after the expected date of flight. Passengers have an opportunity to reschedule the flight date only one time.

Tickets for flights that are operated and not canceled (group or individual fare) can be returned or exchanged in accordance with fare rules.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia stands at 81.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

