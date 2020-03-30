Georgia bans movement of buses in self-governing cities and administrative regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus in self-governing cities and administrative regions of Georgia, a ban on the movement of buses has been introduced, Trend reports citing a decision of the Government of Georgia.

According to the document, special bus routes can be introduced in administrative regions; however, the transport must be disinfected no earlier than 10 hours before the trip.

In connection with the state of emergency, the government of the country decided to ban rail, air and land long-distance passenger transportation on March 23.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 97.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

