Kazakhstan ships first grade flour to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan as part of humanitarian aid

Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express railways operator has sent 60 covered wagons to Kyrgyzstan and 69 covered wagons to Tajikistan loaded with first grade flour, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The company said that the shipment was carried out within the framework of the implementation of Kazakhstan’s president’s decision to provide official humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Trains are loaded at the Kazakhstan’s Kustanai and Mikudyk stations in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards.

The company noted that within the framework of humanitarian aid provision a total of about 150 wagons carrying 10,000 tons first-grade flour will be sent to Kazakhstan’s neighboring countries.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 4,509, including 1,450 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 30 patients who passed away.

