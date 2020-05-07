SCAT airlines to transport Kazakhs back from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline company will implement four flights to give Kazakhs the opportunity to come back from Russia, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the company.

Thus, the company will implement the following flights:

- Tomsk – Almaty – Shymkent on May 10;

- Tomsk – Karaganda – Shymkent on May 11;

- Moscow – Almaty on May 12; and

- Saint Petersburg – Nur-Sultan – Almaty on May 17.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 4,530, including 1,470 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 30 patients who passed away.

