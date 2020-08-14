Uzbekistan resumes domestic flights, rail services, public transport traffic

Transport 14 August 2020 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan resumes domestic flights, rail services, public transport traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan will resume domestic air and railway services from August 15, 2020, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan Railways JSC announces about resume of domestic railway services since August 15, 2020.

The Afrosiyob high-speed train will carry two passenger trains on the Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara-Tashkent route, one on the Tashkent-Samarkand-Karshi-Kashkent route, and two on the Tashkent-Andijon-Tashkent route. Passengers can buy tickets at ticket offices of the railway station, as well as online.

Also, Uzbekistan Airways JSC will start operating Tashkent-Nukus-Tashkent, Tashkent Urgench-Tashkent (three times a week) and Tashkent Termez-Tashkent flights (twice a week).

In addition, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent will resume public transport traffic (except for the subway).

Citizens are required to wear a medical mask when entering the bus, otherwise passengers will not be allowed inside.

From August 20, 2020, clothing and building material markets, large shops, gyms, fitness clubs and swimming pools will resume operations.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini

