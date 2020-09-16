PETRONAS specialists arrive in Turkmenistan via charter flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has arranged a charter flight from Malaysia, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal information portal.

Thus, the charter flight was organized both for the planned rotation of PETRONAS specialists engaged in oil operations in accordance with the Production Sharing Agreement on the territory of Turkmenistan, as well as for bringing back Turkmen citizens from Malaysia who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens who arrived on a charter flight from Malaysia will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

The charter flight was carried out by a Malaysian Airlines plane. In particular, the transportation was implemented by Malaysian PETRONAS with the assistance of Turkmengaz State Concern of Turkmenistan and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Malaysia, as well as the Embassy of Malaysia in Turkmenistan.

Earlier, planes from Belarus, India and Russia with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the same reason, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan).

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a special certificate s when flying.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva