Georgians arriving home with negative PCR tests not to be placed under mandatory quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian citizens arriving home with a negative PCR test result will no longer be required to be placed under mandatory quarantine from October 21, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said Georgian citizens with negative COVID-19 test results will be obliged to go into self-isolation for eight days.

Turnava also noted that those who have not performed a test will have to spend eight days in quarantine.

The Georgian government decreased the coronavirus quarantine time from 12 to eight days for individuals entering Georgia in early September.

Foreign citizens arriving in Georgia are obliged to take a rapid antigen test after the end of 8-day quarantine.

If the results of the rapid antigen tests are unclear, foreign citizens will undergo a PCR test also.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356