Ukraine to launch new flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines will carry out flights from Zaporizhzhia to Baku, Trend reports citing the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine

According to the aviation administration, SkyUp Airlines will operate flights on the Zaporizhzhia-Baku-Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv-Baku-Kharkiv routes twice a week.

Flights will begin on March 28, 2021, the message said.

Only passengers who have citizenship or the right to enter the country of destination, as well as those who have been tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19), will be allowed to fly.

SkyUp Airlines has been carrying out Baku-Kyiv charter flights since November 30. These flights will allow Ukrainian citizens to return to their homeland.

