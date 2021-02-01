First China-Azerbaijan container block train of 2021 departs from China

Transport 1 February 2021 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
First China-Azerbaijan container block train of 2021 departs from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The first China-Azerbaijan container block train of 2021 has departed from China, a source in ADY Container LLC, affiliate of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend on Feb.1.

According to the source, despite the COVID-19 pandemic difficulties in the global supply chain, including the lack of containers, ADY Container was able to launch a 50-container block train from Qingdao, China to Baku.

“The train, consisting of 40-foot containers, will be transported from the Kazakh port of Aktau to the port of Baku. Then 15 of the containers will be sent to Georgian Tbilisi,” noted the source .

The project is implemented in cooperation with KTZ Express, ADY Container LLC and GR Logistics and Terminals, members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium.

“By the end of 2021, ADY Container LLC plans to transport about 50 block container trains in the direction of China-Azerbaijan,” the source added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

