Uzbekistan Airways to carry out two flights to Frankfurt

Uzbekistan Airways will carry out two regular flights on the Tashkent - Frankfurt (Germany) - Tashkent route, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

According to the information, flights will be operated on March 4 and 18.

Uzbekistan Airways cancelled the flights to Frankfurt on December 28, 2020 and January 7, 2021. The decision was made in view of the detection of a new strain of COVID-19 in Great Britain.

Earlier it was reported that international flights (inbound, outbound and transit flights to the republic) with the UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa were suspended due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

However, according to the new decision, Germany was removed from the list.

It was also reported that citizens of the UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa and stateless persons permanently residing in these countries and who have visited these states in the last 14 days were not allowed to enter Uzbekistan during the period of these restrictions.

Also, citizens of Uzbekistan who will arrive in Uzbekistan through third countries and those who have been in the UK, Italy, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa over the past 14 days will have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel or a special quarantine complex.

