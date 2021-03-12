Uzbekistan Airways to renew Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways will re-launch the Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent flights from March 30, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the company, the flights will be launched two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday.

Uzbekistan Airways started flying to Georgia in July 2019, and has been operating flights twice a week, during the summer season.

Uzbekistan Airways is the state airline of Uzbekistan, which provides aviation needs for the national economy. Uzbekistan Airways National Air Company (NAC) was founded on January 28, 1992 in accordance with a Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov.

Today Uzbekistan Airways is the leading carrier in the Central Asian region.