New Ukrainian low-budget airline to start regular flights to Georgia

Transport 23 March 2021 10:16 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

New Ukrainian low-budget air company Bees Airline plans to start regular flights to Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As the head of the company, Yevgeny Khainatsky declared, the air company already submitted the application to the State Aviation Service.

As reported, the price of the ticket will be available from 1,000-1,500 hryvnia. Bees Airlines considers starting flights to Tbilisi and Batumi.

The airline now unites two aircraft. According to the general director of Bees Airlines, the company will have 4 Boeing 737 and in 2022, it will operate 6 aircraft. Apart from regular flights in the low-cost segment, the airline will also be oriented on charter flights.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to bring Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

