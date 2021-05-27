Moldova to carry out Chisinau-Batumi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Moldova's low-cost airline FlyOne will carry out flights between the country's capital city of Chisinau and the Black Sea resort city of Batumi, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

The Chisinau-Batumi-Chisinau flights will be carried out two times a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from June 4 to October 1.

This week Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that the number of airline companies that are either increasing the frequency of weekly flights or new airlines that want to enter the country is growing very fast.

According to her, the government has more than 350 weekly flight applications for the summer period.

The borders of Georgia are open to 55 countries from which travelers will be able to enter the country with evidence of full vaccination and negative PCR test results or alternatively only with a negative PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours.

