TRACECA, Turkmenistan discuss various issues of mutual interest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Further development of the dialogue between TRACECA and Turkmenistan will contribute to strengthening cooperation in Eurasia, Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) of the TRACECA, Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA Asset Asavbayev said, Trend reports citing the PS IGC TRACECA.

Asavbayev made the remark during a video conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

According to the permanent secretariat, Issues such as the development of the transport and transit potential of the corridor, the possibilities of international transport cooperation of Turkmenistan with the TRACECA countries, as well as further steps to ensure active integration and expanded participation of Turkmenistan in the activities of TRACECA were discussed.

In the course of the meeting, Asavbayev noted the main directions of TRACECA initiatives, including overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, constant monitoring of measures taken at the national level and prompt assistance in eliminating queues at the borders of TRACECA countries, improving border crossing procedures, digitalizing the corridor, introducing electronic transport documents, harmonization of requirements for transportation conditions, development of containerized cargo transportation, determination of competitive tariffs and preferential terms.

In turn, Meredov noted the special importance that Turkmenistan attaches to the TRACECA program.

“Turkmenistan was, is and will be a reliable partner of the TRACECA program,” the Turkmen FM stressed.

The minister voiced the readiness of Turkmenistan to resume interregional dialogue on new vectors of cooperation and the need to intensify cooperation.

He also informed the TRACECA secretary general about transport and logistics opportunities, routes and projects in which Turkmenistan is a participant. One of the strategically important infrastructure projects for Turkmenistan is Lapis Lazuli (Azure Corridor), which runs along the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route.

The parties agreed on the need for a joint phased implementation of the agreements reached on deepening cooperation and conducting detailed consultations within the framework of the official visit of Asset Asavbayev to Turkmenistan, which will take place soon.