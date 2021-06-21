Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan operates first flight to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan-based low-cost airline FlyArystan performed its first flight on the route Turkestan - Tashkent, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
The low-cost airline’s plane landed at the Tashkent International Airport today. The plane carried 180 passengers.
FlyArystan plans to operate regular flights between Turkestan and Tashkent twice a week. Flights will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays on Airbus A320 aircraft.
The flight duration is 50 minutes. The cost of tickets starts from 870,000 soums.
Latest
As country chairing Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan actively defends international law and justice - President Aliyev
Pakistan is one of handful of countries that does not recognize Armenia due to its occupation of our lands and does not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Aliyev
We are particularly grateful to Pakistan for its very active support of Azerbaijan in second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
Introduction of compulsory health insurance - new stage of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic dev't, says minister
Azerbaijan believes Armenian authorities to draw correct conclusions having analyzed cause of internal crisis – FM
German companies to be informed on offers, opportunities in liberated lands of Azerbaijan - ambassador (Exclusive)