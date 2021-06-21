Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan operates first flight to Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan-based low-cost airline FlyArystan performed its first flight on the route Turkestan - Tashkent, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The low-cost airline’s plane landed at the Tashkent International Airport today. The plane carried 180 passengers.

FlyArystan plans to operate regular flights between Turkestan and Tashkent twice a week. Flights will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays on Airbus A320 aircraft.

The flight duration is 50 minutes. The cost of tickets starts from 870,000 soums.