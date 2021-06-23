Azerbaijan ready to cooperate on the digitalization of the TRACECA corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies is ready to cooperate on the digitalization of the TRACECA corridor, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said.

Nabiyev made the statement during the meeting with Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA Asset Asavbayev on June 21, 2021, Trend reports citing TRACECA.

National Secretary of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission on Azerbaijan Rufat Bayramov also attended the meeting.

In the course of the meeting, Nabiyev said he welcomes the active cooperation between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and PS IGC TRACECA in the implementation of initiatives for further development of the TRACECA corridor.

The parties, within the implementation of the priority plans for the development of the TRACECA corridor stipulated by the Strategy until 2026 and the Action Plan for 2018–2021, discussed the current state of cooperation within TRACECA, priority projects and key initiatives to increase the competitiveness of the transport corridor, transport and logistics issues, as well as prospects for further development.

In turn, the PS IGC TRACECA secretary general briefly informed about the gradual steps towards the implementation of the Agreement on a Single Transit Permit (STP), the Concept for the Development of Container Transport until 2030, digitalization, cooperation with the EU and other issues.

Nabiyev expressed his readiness to cooperate on the digitalization of the corridor, the development of multimodal transportation, the efficiency of container transportation, attracting additional cargo traffic, unification of tariffs, maritime shipping and other initiatives.

During the discussion, the sides also raised the issue of tariffs for entry of ships to seaports and transportation in the Caspian Sea.

The parties also focused on the deepening of integration between railway and maritime administrations on the example of international alliances, which will allow to efficiently manage the transportation process, meeting the modern needs of the container transportation market.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev