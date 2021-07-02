Kyrgyzstan keen to use multimodal transport corridors through Azerbaijan UPDATE

Details added first version posted on 11:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kyrgyzstan is interested in using multimodal transport corridors through the territory of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said, Trend reports.

Kazakbayev made the statement during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

“We examined the interaction of our countries at international platforms. Our positions coincide on many issues. We have no political problems. We discussed our cooperation mainly within the UN, TURKPA, and CIS, as well as the developing international forum of Turkic culture and in other international organizations. We note the special leading role of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). An agreement was reached on holding the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in 2021, holding inter-ministerial consultations, resuming direct flights between Bishkek and Baku,” the Kyrgyz FM stated.

“There is a huge untapped bilateral potential for cooperation and Kyrgyzstan's interest in attracting Azerbaijani investments in economic projects, including in the transport and logistics sector. For its part, Kyrgyzstan is interested in using multimodal transport corridors through the territory of Azerbaijan. We will work on these issues,” the minister said.

