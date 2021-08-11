Jordanian airline resumes flights to Georgia

11 August 2021
Jordanian airline resumes flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Fly Jordan airline will resume flights in the direction of Georgia from August 12 this year, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

According to the application filed with the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia, the airline will operate several charter flights on the Aman-Batumi-Aman route.

According to the Civil Aviation Agency, flights between Aman and Batumi will be operated once a week, every Thursday, from August 12 to September 30, on Boeing 737 aircraft.

On August 9 this year, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia provided Fly Jordan with the necessary permission for air traffic in this direction. Jordanian charter airline started operating towards Georgia in 2017.

