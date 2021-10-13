Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights on several routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana company has resumed operation of flights from Nur-Sultan to Saint-Petersburg, which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing the company.

Thus, the flights operation resumed on October 9, and is being carried out once a week on Saturdays.

Furthermore, the company has also increased the number of flights on the Nur-Sultan-Istanbul route from one to three times a week, and on the Almaty-Istanbul route from three to five times a week.

The company will also increase the number of flights from Almaty to Dubai starting October 23, and from Nur-Sultan to Dubai from November 1.

From October 31, the company will begin direct flights to Phuket Island (Thailand) two times a week: on Thursdays and Sundays.

