Belarus recommends its cargo carriers leave Georgia by transit through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Embassy of Belarus in Georgia has recommended Belarusian cargo carriers leave the country by transit through Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the embassy.

According to the embassy, the drivers must consider alternative routes such as Tbilisi (Georgia) - Red Bridge checkpoint (Georgia - Azerbaijan) - Samur checkpoint (Azerbaijan) - Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint (Russia) - Gomel (Belarus), for leaving Georgia.

The embassy noted that the queues for departure from Georgia (Dariali checkpoint) towards Russia (Upper Lars checkpoint) are more than 100 km and they continue to increase, while the waiting time is at least three-four weeks.

"Vehicles moving from the ports of Georgia, as well as from the Georgian-Azerbaijani border to the Upper Lars checkpoint, before reaching Tbilisi, are placed by the patrol police in parking lots to wait for the queue. The waiting time in such places is one-two weeks,” the embassy said. “At the entrance to the border, a parking place has been determined to wait in the queue to cross the border, from this parking lot vehicles with perishable goods are allowed to pass through the "green corridor" for several days.”