Dutch company designing master plan within second phase of Baku Port's expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The master plan for the second construction phase of the Baku Port's expansion will be designed by the Dutch Royal HaskoningDHV consultancy by mid-2023, Director-General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov said, answering a question from Trend.

According to him, the Port is expected to implement a number of important projects.

"Currently, our cargo transshipment capacity constitutes 15 million tons per year and 100,000 TEU containers. As part of the second phase, this figure is supposed to reach 25 million tons per year and 500,000 TEU containers per year," he said.

Ziyadov noted that the freight movement through Azerbaijan has significantly risen against the backdrop of current developments.

"We see the necessity to expand the infrastructure and capacity due to the continued growth in cargo traffic. Containerized cargo is projected to increase significantly in the future, particularly from China to Europe and vice versa," he added.