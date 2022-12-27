Baku receives first container train carrying copper concentrate from Uzbekistan to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The first container block train carrying copper concentrate from Uzbekistan to Europe arrived in Baku via the 'CASCA (Central Asia, South Caucasus and Anatolia) +' multi-modal transport route project, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the company, the project was created within the framework of the ‘Countries of the Asia-Pacific Region - China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Georgia - Türkiye – Europe’ international multi-modal route.

The company noted that the containers were delivered from the port of Turkmenbashi to the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) by the ‘Balkan’ feeder vessel, operated by the CJSC’s subsidiary ADY Container LLC.

The block train consisting of 91 units of 20-foot containers will be transported from Baku to the Bulgarian port of Burgas.

The train will run on a route with a length of more than 4,000 kilometers through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Bulgaria.