Azerbaijan, Czechia to expand co-op in automotive industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Czech companies engaged in the automotive and food industries are interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

This topic was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov and Antonin Marcik, Head of CzechTrade's Baku office.

Mammadov noted the importance of increasing opportunities for expanding economic ties between the two countries. He also mentioned the significance of raising the role of the private sector in this area.

In turn, Marcik noted that CzechTrade will increase its efforts to achieve these goals.

The sides exchanged views on the expansion of economic ties and new areas of cooperation.

According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the Czech Republic amounted to $989.5 million by the end of 2022.