BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Uzbekistan is interested in launching Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor, Director of the Center for the Study of Problems of Transport and Logistics Development under the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan Bekzod Kholmatov told Trend.

According to him, this corridor opens up prospects for Uzbekistan to deliver goods to EU markets, including Azerbaijan, in a shorter period of time.

"Given that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey is increasing year after year," he said, "the importance and significance of this corridor is also increasing, as it will significantly reduce the distance between these two countries by land, reduce the cost of cargo transportation, and have a positive effect on foreign trade turnover."

According to Kholmatov, Uzbekistan believes in the opening of the Zangezur corridor and is willing to assist Azerbaijan in carrying out this initiative.

The design work of the Horadiz-Aghband railway in Azerbaijan, which is part of the Zangezur corridor, has been completed by 80 percent, and rails and sleepers have already been installed on the 64.3-kilometer section (out of 110.4).

In addition, the construction of 334 engineering structures has been completed, 20 of which are bridges of various sizes. Land and civil engineering works are underway on the 68-84 kilometer section of the Horadiz-Aghband railway.