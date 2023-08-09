Greek Aegean Airlines to launch direct flights from Athens to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Greek Aegean Airlines will launch direct flights on the Athens-Baku-Athens route from September 29 of the current year, Trend reports.

The airlines schedule the flights twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The first flight on the route will depart from Athens on September 29 at 23:05 (GMT +3), with an arrival in Azerbaijan's capital at 03:20 (GMT +4).

The return flights will depart at 04:20 (GMT +4), with arrival in Athens at 06:50 (GMT +3).

From January to June of this year, 57 international airlines operated scheduled flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Turkish Airlines, Utair, Aeroflot, FlyDubai, and WizzAir operated the majority of the flights during the reporting period.

During the stipulated timeframe, total passenger traffic at Heydar Aliyev Airport climbed 1.5 times to more than 2.5 million persons. International airlines carried 49.8 percent of all passengers transported. Over 1.23 million passengers were carried by foreign airlines. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) handled the remaining passenger traffic (about 1.2 million people).