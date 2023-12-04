Azerbaijan completes overhaul of "President Heydar Aliyev" tanker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The repair of the tanker "President Heydar Aliyev" has been completed, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO).

According to ASCO, the tanker's main and auxiliary engines, blade shaft were adjusted and some electrical equipment was replaced at the Zykh Shipbuilding and Shiprepair plant. At the same time, work was carried out to install pipes on the deck and in the engine room.

A new type of satellite communication terminal "Inmarsat-C Sailor 6110 SSAS/LRIT", 1 LAQ speedometer in the field of communication and electronic and radio navigation were installed on the tanker, and the command and broadcasting installation was overhauled.

Besides, the crew rooms were repaired, three-layer painting of underwater and surface parts of the tanker, head deck and superstructure was performed.

The tanker, with a length of 149.9 meters and a width of 17.3 meters, has a carrying capacity of 13 thousand tons.

