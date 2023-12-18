Azerbaijan develops new sustainable financial model in passenger transportation sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A new sustainable financial model has been developed in the field of passenger transportation in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, Trend reports.

Hummatov said this during the presentation of "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".

The deputy minister noted that although public transportation is a socially important sphere, economic interests should be protected here.

"The processes are linked to each other in a chain. As a sectoral ministry, we are working to create a state support mechanism to ensure sustainable public transportation services. For this purpose, we have developed a new sustainable financial model and will start implementing it next year," he emphasized.

According to Hummatov, there are currently about 100 buses in Baku that do not meet up-to-date requirements.

