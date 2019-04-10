Kyrgyzstan, Slovakia intend to sign number of project agreements

Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia intend to sign a number of project agreements, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov told at the briefing on the results of negotiations with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajčák, reports Trend citing to kabar.kg

The Kyrgyz minister said that today the whole complex of bilateral relations was discussed.

“We have outlined plans and steps of our bilateral relations. We discussed our contacts in terms of political and diplomatic cooperation and economic cooperation. This year we plan to hold additional inter-MFA consultations to expand our agenda and bilateral cooperation,” he said.

The Minister also noted that the parties plan to sign a number of project agreements. Aidarbekov hopes that the parties will come to common positions.

“We also have outlined concrete steps to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, and a business forum is planned. Also, through the Foreign Ministry, my colleague and I planned to hold consultations on investment issues, for which I wanted to express my gratitude. We noted with great pleasure that we have a solid foundation for the history of Kyrgyz-Slovak relations. This is the activity of the cooperative Intergelpo, which in the 30s of the last century occupied a key position in the domestic industry. Then our friends and brothers, Slovaks, Czechs and Hungarians, arrived on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. Then they helped us in the formation of our domestic products. Today we have outlined concrete steps on the potential that we have,” added the Kyrgyz minister.

In addition, issues on the agenda of the OSCE bilateral cooperation were also on the agenda.

“All parties and participants noted with great pleasure the enormous contribution of the OSCE to the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan, to our key areas. This is an electoral right, and the strengthening of security, here both the economic and environmental baskets,” concluded Minister Aidarbekov.

