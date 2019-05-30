Kazakh PM to attend meeting of CIS Heads of Government Council in Turkmenistan

30 May 2019 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will take part in a meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat May 31, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Kazakh government.

The heads of government of the CIS member states will discuss topical issues of economic cooperation in the CIS, consider cooperation mechanisms in the field of science and innovation, customs control, protection of rights to intellectual property.

Following the meeting, it is planned to sign a number of documents, the report said.

