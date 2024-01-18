Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia

European Parliament to reevaluate strategy in Central Asia

Central Asia Materials 18 January 2024 14:14 (UTC +04:00)
European Parliament to reevaluate strategy in Central Asia

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 18. The European Parliament has adopted a resolution to review the European Union's strategy for Central Asian countries, Trend reports.

According to the European Parliament, 629 members participated in the vote, with 543 expressing support for the document, 44 abstaining, and 42 voting against.

"Taking new paths to new partnerships - more than important in our new geopolitical environment," the author of the report on the EU strategy for Central Asian countries, German Member of the European Parliament Karsten Lucke, wrote on X.

The document acknowledges that significant external factors have impacted the region since the adoption of the EU strategy on Central Asia in 2019.

"Central Asia is a region of strategic interest to the EU in terms of security and connectivity, as well as energy and resource diversification, conflict resolution, and the defense of the multilateral rules-based international order," the report reads.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more