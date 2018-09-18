Kazakhstan ratifies protocol amending double taxation avoidance deal with Uzbekistan

18 September 2018 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law on ratification of the protocol between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on avoidance of double taxation of incomes, the press service of the head of state reported Sept. 18.

"The head of state has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Uzbekistan on making changes and amendments to the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on avoidance of double taxation of incomes and property, dated June 12, 1996," the message reads.

The purpose of the protocol is to develop cooperation between the tax services of both states through the exchange of information and to revise certain provisions of the agreement related to taxation of certain types of incomes, the message says.

The protocol also provides for making changes in the provisions aimed at preventing tax evasion by expanding the exchange of information, providing assistance in collection of taxes.

