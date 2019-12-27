New details emerge following Kazakh Bek Air crash: plane was over 20 years old

27 December 2019 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Bek Air plane which crashed near Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport was manufactured in 1996, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to Sklyar, the plane was registered as a part of Kazakh fleet on August 26, 2016, whereas the airworthiness certificate was extended this May.

Overall, Bek Air’s fleet consists of 10 planes, nine of which have the airworthiness certificate, Sklyar said.

“As we were informed, the plane’s tail twice touched the runway during its take-off. The airport’s runway was in perfect condition. Adhesion coefficient was 0.5, meaning that it completely met all requirements. The plane was treated with anti-icing fluid,” Sklyar said.

Commenting on the questing whether the company was not able to purchase spare parts due to it being under US sanctions, Sklyar said that this issue will be looked into.

According to Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, rescue operations have been completed at the crash site.

According to the latest data, 12 people died.

