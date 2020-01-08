Kazakh president instructs to ensure safety of country's foreign embassies in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev instructed to ensure the safety of Kazakhstan's foreign embassies and its personnel in the Middle East, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

Tokayev gave instructions during a meeting with the high-ranking officials of his administration on the current situation in the Middle East.

Expressing concern about the sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Tokayev noted that the utmost restraint of all parties involved and use of diplomatic methods and means, primarily through the UN, as well as through bilateral contacts and negotiations, would serve to improve the situation.

Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed to ensure the safety of Kazakhstan's foreign embassies and its personnel in the Middle East, take measures insuring the security of foreign diplomatic missions, strengthen work to obtain and analyze information of practical importance for the national interests of the state.

Special attention will be paid to socio-economic development and strengthening of the defense potential of Kazakhstan amid aggravation of the international situation.

